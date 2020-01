SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s going to be some extra purple light in downtown Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the Arc of Dreams will be lit in purple, a salute the Minnesota Vikings, Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night.

The sixth-seeded Vikings take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

Last week, Minnesota beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime.