Arc of Dreams trimmings fashioned into unique works of art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you ever wanted a piece of the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls, now’s your chance. Artist Dale Lamphere saved elements that were trimmed off during the process of building the arc. He’s turning the trimmings into 200 works of art that can be sold to the public.

In just a few months, the Arc of Dreams has lit up Sioux Falls and become an icon of the city.

“So now we’re being recognized as one of the landmarks in the country and I think around the world as well because it is so unique. There’s nothing like it anywhere else,” SculptureWalk Director Jim Clark said.

Clark says in order to maintain the Arc through the years, these individual works of art from Dale Lamphere are going up for sale just in time for the holidays.

“And they’re made out of the stainless steel, titanium nitrite and also the original Jasper quartzite stone from the quarry over in Jasper,” Clark said.

Each work is also signed by Lamphere himself and is individually numbered.

You can find the pieces at several locations including right here at Rehfeld’s in downtown Sioux Falls. They range in price from $500-$1,000.

“ScupltureWalk and Arc of Dreams did a beautiful job of putting it up and we’re all coming together to work together to promote the longevity of it,” Jerr Cook said.

Cook is the new owner of Rehfeld’s. An artist himself, he’s excited to be promoting the Arc and the dreams he has for the art gallery.

“It’s a great thing to be able to show that, own the gallery and bring all the tradition of Rehfeld’s of 36 years. Keep that here but also kind of take it in some new directions which we’re really excited about,” Cook said.

Cook says it’s a community effort to support local artists and that includes selling these pieces of the Arc.

“They’re good for gifts. They’re good for collectors and I think they’re going to go pretty fast,” Clark said.

You can find the pieces at Rehfelds, ODE, Sticks & Steel, Rugs & Relic, Piper Arts and Gunderson’s Jewelers.