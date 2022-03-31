SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls will be lit up to honor Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday night.

President Joe Biden has marked March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility to celebrate prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” that have passed in statehouses across the country.

To celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, the Transformation Project and the Transformation Project Advocacy Network is holding a free event at Ode to Food and Drinks in Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. CT. After the reception, organizers say the Arc of Dreams will be lit in the colors of the trans flag.

Representatives from the Transformation Project, Transformation Project Advocacy Network, local advocates, transgender and gender nonconforming community members and allies will be at the event.

Where: Ode to Food and Drinks (3rd Floor)

When: Reception goes from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; pictures at the Arc from 8:30 to 9 p.m.