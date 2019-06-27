Arc of Dreams to be completed Thursday

UPDATED 12:15 p.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are working on finishing the Arc of Dream.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk has been monitoring Thursday’s process which has been delayed by weather. You can also follow along by watching KELOLAND’s downtown Live Cam.

The second half of the Arc of Dreams goes up today. We’re just waiting for the weather to clear up. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/tRN9PTu7lm — Kelli Volk (@KELOKelliVolk) June 27, 2019

UPDATED 8:30 a.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Arc of Dreams is almost done.

But heavy rain Thursday morning has delayed the project.

Due to the severity of the weather, construction on the Arc has been postponed till the rain stops.



Still waiting on a time to where it will continue. But for now, it still remains a dream ☁️ pic.twitter.com/tTLD3D4ptA — Max Hofer (@KELOMaxHofer) June 27, 2019

The other half of the arc is getting ready to go up Thursday morning. Artist Dale Lamphere and Tull Companies have been working hard to complete the project. They plan on hooking the sculpture up to the crane by about 7:30 a.m. and then they hope to have it secured on its base around 8 a.m.

