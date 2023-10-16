SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday marked World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

It’s to remember and honor those who have lost a pregnancy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last night, the Arc of Dreams was lit up with pink and blue.

The Oaklyn Foundation hosted the event which included a candlelight vigil for attendees.

Jessica Remme began the nonprofit in 2018 after she lost her own child, Oaklyn.

She says the goal of her organization and event is to provide much-needed support for those who have lost a child.

“We’ve been able to help like close to 900 families since starting. We’ve sent care packages and bears, so 33 States and Canada, it just blows my mind. But what that tells me is that there just isn’t the support that’s needed for these families. And so to be able to provide that to be able to tell those people that you’re not alone,” Remme said.

The event also included a walk to remember the children who have passed.