Arc of Dreams lights up for USD-SDSU rivalry and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls is getting some national attention. The work of art has been lighting up in support of sports teams in the region and the photos have been going viral online.

The Arc of Dreams stands out even during a major winter storm. However, it really pops when you add color.

“I love that it lights up and it’s not just the same lighting scheme, it changes,” Johnson said.

Bradan Johnson works at Ode to Food and Drinks inside Cherapa Place near the Arc. He says the piece of art and engineering marvel has been a gamechanger.

“We have great views throughout the restaurant of it and it brings in a lot of people,” Johnson said.

Word of the Arc of Dreams has been spreading online too. The structure was lit up in honor of the Minnesota Vikings last weekend and Jeff Hanson with SculptureWalk says it quickly went viral.

“It was just fun. All of a sudden people just started going crazy and all the comments about, boy you should have the Packers. You should have the Kansas City Chiefs,” Hanson said.

The sports theme continues tonight as the Arc will shine bright ahead of this weekend’s matchups on the hardwood between South Dakota St. and USD.

“It really fits because these kids had big dreams going in, these student athletes. To respect them for what they’ve accomplished and will accomplish, we just want to be a part of those big dreams,” Hanson said.

Hanson wants corporations and non-profits to know they can pick the colors too. It comes at a cost though… $500 for businesses and $250 for non-profits.

“Those funds really help us in supporting the Arc and paying for the lighting, the maintenance, coming down in freezing weather and turning the lights on and cleaning them off when it snows,” Hanson said.

And it can snow a lot around here. So, keeping the Arc in prime condition is a top priority.

“As we’ve been down here, I’ve met people from all over the country. This is one of the places that they have to stop and see,” Hanson said.

Saturday and Sunday the Arc of Dreams will be lit up in support of the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.