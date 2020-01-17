Arc of Dreams lighting up to support teams in the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Arc of Dreams is catching a lot of people’s attention by lighting up in support of regional sports teams.

This past weekend, it went purple to honor the Minnesota Vikings and photos went viral. It followed that effort up with green for the Packers and now it’s going blue and red for South Dakota State and USD. Jeff Hanson with SculptureWalk says coloring the Arc for a cause started when they joined an effort to shine a light on pancreatic cancer awareness.

“They asked us to join the other world landmarks in lighting the Arc purple. So the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House. It kind of took us back a little bit. Wow. We’re an international landmark,” Hanson said.

Moving forward, businesses and non-profits can request special colors for a price. All the funds to towards the maintenance of the structure. This Saturday and Sunday the Arc of Dreams will be lit up once again in support of the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.