Arc of Dreams installation begins Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The Arc of Dreams sculpture marks a new milestone Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls.



Crews will start installing half of the large sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River starting Saturday morning.

The stainless steel structure, created by Sturgis Artist Dale Lamphere, will stretch nearly the length of a football field between 6th and 8th Streets.

Once completed, the Arc will be the centerpiece of the outdoor artwork featured as part of the annual ScuptureWalk displays.

KELOLAND News will have a crew at the installation and we'll bring you the story tonight.