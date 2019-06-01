Arc of Dreams halfway completed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A new, huge sculpture in KELOLAND is now halfway complete. It's a busy day for crews as they worked to install half of the arc.

Workers were out early this morning lifting and assembling this portion of the arc.

Members of the community also ventured out this morning to watch the installation.

"We've heard about this from the beginning. We spend our summers walking down on the bike trails down here and listening to the concerts and we heard about it and wanted to come down and see what it was all about and watch it happen," Sheryl Walston said.

"We don't like to miss too many things," Marilyn Person said.

The city hopes to get the other half installed by the end of June.

Coming up tonight at 10, we talk with the sculptor Dale Lamphere for his thoughts about the installation.

