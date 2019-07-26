Arc of Dreams exhibit at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A brand new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is taking visitors on a journey behind Sioux Falls’ newest sculpture, the Arc of Dreams. Dale Lamphere is the artist behind the arc.

This giant sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River is bringing a lot of visitors to downtown Sioux Falls. Now, those people can learn the story behind the arc thanks to a new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion.

“This tells all of the steps from the very first drawings to the final working maquettes and then I have a few other things here. Work samples and materials that were used. People can actually touch the pipes and understand the thickness of what’s there,” Lamphere said.

Lamphere says the Arc of Dreams has been well received so far. That makes him feel good after spending years of his life developing the project.

“It was overwhelming. I feel a real sense of gratitiude to the people of Sioux Falls for giving me this opportunity,” Lamphere said.

Tickets here are $14 for adults and $7 for kids. Admission is actually free next Friday for Free First Friday.

Washington Pavilion Director of Museums Jason Folkerts is proud of this display.

“I’m really thrilled. It’s beautiful. The curation on it is done excellent. It has a lot of vaulted space so it feels large like the arc,” Folkerts said.

The actual Arc of Dreams is part of SculptureWalk. With the Washington Pavilion serving as a starting point for the walk, having this exhibit just makes sense.

“So if you want to begin your journey on SculptureWalk, which includes the Arc of Dreams and other great sculptures, you start here at the pavilion with our visitors center on the second floor and that kind of sends you on your journey,” Folkerts said.

A journey celebrating local art.

“I’m really excited about the exhibit here at the Washington Pavilion because I get to share the process and for me, that was what the work was really about,” Lamphere said.