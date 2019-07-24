Arc of Dreams dedication

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday night marks the official beginning of the Arc of Dreams’ lasting legacy in KELOLAND, but it also marks something else.

“It’s the end of a very long journey for myself and my team members and dozens of other people who have been involved with this project,” Arc od Dreams sculptor Dale Lamphere said.

Lamphere has been sculpting for over 50 years, and this is his capstone.

“I’m really grateful to the people of Sioux Falls for supporting the project,” Lamphere said.

Wednesday night, folks will have a chance to celebrate this achievement with Lamphere and many of the donors.

“The festivities for tonight start around 7:30 – 8 o’clock on the Raven side. We’ve got kind of a small block party set up there along with some other features that will showcase the lighting and I think you’ll really enjoy what you see,” Paul Schiller with Arc od Dreams Visionary said.

With food trucks, music, fireworks and a new donor wall commemorating those who have contributed to the sculpture’s creation.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the culmination of the Arc of Dreams with all of the people that have been involved in it,” Lamphere said.

But as much as it’s about celebrating this new art piece, It’s also celebrating what the future has to offer.

“This is about the community of Sioux Falls. I mean, it represents the progressive attitudes that Sioux Falls people have and all of the accomplishments that have taken place here in this community,” Lamphere said.

And represents a bright future for all of those who dream.

“People ask me, ‘Well, why should I be here tonight?’ and I said, ‘It’s really a historic event,’ and bring your kids because they’re going to talk about this in the next 10, 20, 50 years to say, ‘I was there when they lit the arc for the very first time,” Schiller said.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arc of Dreams located near the 6th Street bridge.