SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

After starting in Nebraska, it became a national day that encourages people to recognize the role trees play in our lives.

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum is holding an event to celebrate from 1-2 p.m. Friday. It is open to the public to learn about the role trees play, as well as the Arboretum’s mission of planting trees around the world.

