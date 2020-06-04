Aquatic Center preparing for phased reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center is preparing to reopen parts of its facility. Swimmers can dive into the 50-meter pool starting next week and the recreational pools on June 15.

From barriers to signs, the Midco Aquatic Center will look a little different when its 50-meter pool reopens on Monday.

“We’re very excited that we’re going to be able to reopen. It’s going to look a little bit different. We’re going to be limiting capacity to start with because safety is our No. 1 priority,” Pearson said.

Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson says swimmers will need to reserve a 45-minute session online before they come.

“We have 20 lap lanes. One person per lane. 45-minute session. We will have everyone exit the pool area and then we will clean and bring in the next group,” Pearson said.

A social distance monitor will be roaming the building making sure people are staying in their own space. Lifeguards are undergoing training right now to be aware of the new rules and guidelines.

“Today is pretty much Covid protocols. Going through what the facility is going to look like? How it’s going to operated? What their new roles are?” Pearson said.

They’ll get to ease into their new normal for a week and then the recreational pools and spray pad will open to the public on June 15. Those guests will also have to sign up online for a 90-minute session. No more than 40 swimmers will be allowed at a time.

With outside city pools closed for the summer, Pearson is interested to see what the demand will be like for the aquatic center.

“We want to do this together. We’re really excited to get people back in the facility. It’s been really lonely around here,” Pearson said.

Pearson says staff at the front door and those walking around will be wearing masks. Lifeguards can wear masks as well but they have to take them off if they need to respond to a pool emergency. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks.