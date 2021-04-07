April snow impacts western South Dakota roads

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in western South Dakota are advising people to be careful while traveling.

In post on its Facebook page, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says roads are slippery on Highway 16A in the Keystone and Mount Rushmore area. They ask anyone traveling in the area to slow down.

And this is a look at West Highway 44. The Sheriffs Office says the road is slippery and slushy.

Over in Custer County, falling snow made for dangerous driving conditions. Custer County Sheriff posted pictures to its Facebook page.

In the pictures you can see a semi with some damage, jack-knifed in the road. No one was hurt. Highway 16 in Jewel Cave is once again open to traffic. The sheriff’s office is also recommending not to travel.

Icy road conditions are being reported by the South Dakota DOT. According to the South Dakota 511 map, roads in the Hill City, Custer, and Hot Springs areas have been impacted. Click here to check the latest road conditions.

