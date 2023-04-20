SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may NOT be what you want to hear, but it’s my job to say it…snow.

A cold start to the end of the work week will yield snow and rain showers for much of central and eastern KELOLAND. While many will have minor accumulations, northeast KELOLAND will have the best chance to see the snow pile up. And with the lingering cold expected to last into May, I’ll phrase it this way…Be surprised if you do NOT see snow in May.

It’s nothing new, but it is uncommon.

Since records have been kept, we’ve had accumulating snow four times in Yankton, six in Pierre and Marshall. It’s snowed in May eight times in Sioux Falls, 12 in Huron and 14 in Aberdeen.

Rapid City has had measurable snow 35 times in May.

Aside from western South Dakota, most of the snow in May stays on the light side. It’s just the annoyance have having fall so late in the year.

Here’s a fun fact. Of those eight times of measurable snow in May, Sioux Falls seasonal snow was below average. As you know, we’re well above this year, so getting snow in May for Sioux Falls will buck that trend this year.