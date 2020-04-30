April has been a dry month for KELOLAND

This year, April showers have been generally few and far between in KELOLAND. The start of May, however, may be different.



April 2020 marks just the second time in the last decade that April had less total rain than March. We’ve had our fair share of scattered showers and even the occasional thunderstorm, but it hasn’t been quite enough to make up for the deficit. While that is a good thing in regard to having a far easier flooding season than previous years, our topsoil layer has been getting somewhat parched.



Going through the next couple of days, we do end the month of April on a dry note thanks to a stronger ridge of high pressure. However, a more active weather pattern begins to take hold by the first weekend of May as a series of disturbances stream through KELOLAND.



While these systems don’t stick around for too long, this will at least get the new month on track with some needed rainfall.



Rain chances will spill into the first full week of May, so perhaps those proverbial May flowers will get some help from May showers this time around.