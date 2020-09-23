Approximately 40 guns stolen from shop Wednesday morning in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a burglary that happened at a gun shop Wednesday morning.

Rapid City Police were called to 701 Main Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an alarm. On arrival, authorities found the glass door on the shop’s main entrance shattered. No one was inside the building.

Authorities say the shop’s surveillance video shows three suspects were involved in the burglary. Two of the suspects entered the building, one armed with a baseball bat. The suspect used the bat to shatter several of the glass displays. One of the suspects cut themselves on the glass from one of the displays.

The third suspect was outside of the shop and fled the scene with the other two suspects. Approximately 40 guns were stolen.

The two suspects who entered the store are described as slim-build males, aged approximately 15 to early 20s, wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts and masks. Both were wearing pants with holes in them.