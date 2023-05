SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Juneteenth committee is putting out a call for nominations for the 2023 Juneteenth Grand Marshal.

The committee says nominees must have positively impacted the Black community with their work, volunteerism, education, or charity work.

The nominations close at noon on June 12th.

This year’s Juneteenth celebration and Freedom Walk in Sioux Falls will be on Saturday, June 17th at 8th and Railroad.