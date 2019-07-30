Applications wanted for Legends grants, scholarships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — HyVee/Sanford Legends is hoping to give away a lot of money to local organizations soon. Legends for Kids is now accepting applications through its grant program.

On top of providing free clinics for area children, Legends For Kids also raises money to pump back into the community through grants and scholarships.

“The Legends and the grant that they provide to organizations is priceless. We’re very grateful. In particular the money that we get, goes right to our t-shirts,” Coralee Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen with The First Tee of South Dakota says getting those funds helps the organization with its mission.

“We teach kids golf but through golf we teach nine healthy habits and nine core values,” Jorgensen said.

Tim Stupka with Legends says any 501c3 within roughly 90 miles of Sioux Falls can apply.

“It’s for tangible things. It’s not for going to tournaments. If you need a new backstop. You need new helmets. You need new catching gear. It’s for that type of thing to take some pressure off some of the parents in the community,” Stupka said.

Inspiring kids to learn and grow through sports.

“Anytime we can get them off their computers or phones and get them out doing things, it’s fun. It’s fun to drive by somewhere, like here, watching the First Tee kids out on the tee here. That’s what it’s all about,” Stupka said.

Grant applications must be sent in by August 23rd.