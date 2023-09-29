SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota high school students interested in being legislative pages for the 2024 legislative session only have a few days left to submit their applications.

The legislative research council says the preferred application deadline is October 6 with a final deadline of October 20. To apply, the student must be a high school junior or senior, have signed sponsorship approval by a current legislator, have written permission from their school, and submit a completed application and cover letter.

The 99th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 9th, 2024, to March 25th, 2024, with a recess from March 11 to 24.