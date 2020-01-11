Applications now available for Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local government entities can now apply for assistance under Gov. Noem’s new Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Program.

It lets entities apply for funding advances, making way for repairs to be made ahead of getting FEMA funds.

According to the news release from the Department of Public Safety:

Eligible governmental entities can receive an advance equal to the 75% FEMA federal share of their projects plus the 15% local, non-federal share portion, for a total of 90% of project costs. The governmental entity will then pay back the advances to the state upon receiving the FEMA federal funds for the projects. Applicants who request an advance of their local 15% match will have 18 months from the date of the original agreement or the final FEMA funding date before a 2% interest rate will begin to accrue.

You can find a list of criteria and details on how the program works below or by visiting the Department of Public Safety’s website.