SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Apple Tree has announced that their western location will remain open.

Earlier this week, KELOLAND News reported that all Apple Tree Children’s Centers would close in January.

Apple Tree West Director Amy Hauff confirmed to KELOLAND News Sunday evening that her center will remain open, and that former Apple Tree Executive Director and Sioux Falls businessman Pete Nelson will be taking over financial responsibility for the center while Hauff and her team continue day-to-day operations.

We expect to learn more information on Monday. Stay with KELOLAND News as this story develops.