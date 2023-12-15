SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls parents have spent the day scrambling to find other child care options in the aftermath of Apple Tree announcing it’s closing its four locations in the city next month. While many parents are encountering long waiting lists, a lucky few have already found open slots to enroll their children. One new mom is grateful for the openings at a local non-profit.

Apple Tree parents have been filing into Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire to fill out the registration paperwork for their kids.

“It has been incredibly busy between online enrollments, phone calls, walk-ins, people just desperate to find some child care,” Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Stacy Jones said.

The desperate parents included Kylie Szwarc, whose 3-month-old daughter was supposed to start at Apple Tree next month.

“And now that they’ve closed, we need to find somewhere as soon as we can,” Szwarc said.

Szwarc says she was blindsided by the closing.

“Because she hasn’t even started at Apple Tree, we actually didn’t get notified, so I had a friend text me last night saying my heart just drops for you guys for your day care situation and I kind of said, what? And did some Googling and found out they were closing,” Szwarc said.

The closing was followed by a flurry of phone calls by Szwarc.

“Most people said well, we can put you on the waiting list. One lady told me there were 35 families ahead of me,” Szwarc.

Fortunately, the Boys & Girls Clubs had openings, and Szwarc got her daughter enrolled.

“I watched her put my daughter’s name on a spot and there’s a lot of stress that’s relieved from that,” Szwarc said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs say they could enroll more of the Apple Tree kids here, if only they could hire more people to work here.

“Right now, we have three empty classrooms though, so we could really use some staff because if we could get some staff for those rooms, we would be able to open more space for families,” Jones said.

Jones says just 17 new hires could provide openings for as many as 100 kids. Szwarc says she’s grateful her maternity leave gave her the time to make arrangements and quickly find a new provider.

“Feeling lucky for my situation, but it’s really stressful,” Szwarc said.

Jones says even if providers are full, it’s still a good idea to get on a waiting list, because as fluid as the local day care situation is now, spots can open up.