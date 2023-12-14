SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime day care center is closing its Sioux Falls locations next year.

Staff at Apple Tree centers were informed of the news at the end of the day on Thursday, December 14, and parents received notice hours later that the centers will be closing on January 12, 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Copy of letter sent to Apple Tree families

The letter, signed by Apple Tree Executive Director Randy Stewart cites staff shortages, inflation and occupancy costs as reasons behind the closure. KELOLAND News reached out to Stewart earlier in the day, but did not receive any information on the closure at that time.

The announcement of the Apple Tree closures comes on the heels of years of discussion surrounding the looming child care crisis in the state of South Dakota.

According to the Community Childcare Initiative Final Report for 2023 compiled by Sioux Falls Thrive, the City of Sioux Falls has 12,260 licensed slots for the approximately 12,904 children with working parents.

With the closure of Apple Tree, as well as the closure of Good Shepherd Early Childhood earlier in the year, this brings the available licensed slots down to 11,222 for those 12,904 children, potentially leaving the parents of more than 1,000 children without options for care.

These numbers do not account for the fact that 64% of child care centers in Sioux Falls appear to be enrolling below their licensed capacities due to workforce shortages, according to the report.

This mean that the 11,222 spots left available for children in Sioux Falls are likely a high estimate.

This round of closures is likely to have devastating effects on Sioux Falls families, and the Sioux Falls workforce, per Thrive.

“Parents who cannot afford or gain access to quality childcare are forced to choose between work and caring for their children, which often leads to a reduction in work hours or leaving the workforce altogether,” reads the report. “The lack of affordable and accessible childcare options also has broader implications for the community, such as decreased economic growth and productivity, as well as increased social and economic inequality.”

Thrive notes that there are around 10,484 women in the Sioux Falls workforce with a child under the age of 6. This, they say, equates to 9.3% of the Sioux Falls workforce.

The report from Thrive notes that parents who are unable to find care for their children will be unable to work, leading to businesses being unable to run at full speed.

Thrive provides further stats on this, noting that as a result of insufficient child care, 30% of parents have been reprimanded by a supervisor for missing time, 26% have quit a job, 23% have been fired or let go, and 17% have been demoted.

Thrive Community Childcare Initiative Final Report

Compounding the issue, according to the report, is that approximately 80.2% of children under the age of 6 in Minnehaha County have all available parents in the labor force, the highest rate in any state.

A lack of adequate and affordable child care was the impetus behind a Childcare Collaborative started in 2022 to seek solutions.

These potential solutions, presented to the Sioux Falls City Council in July of 2023, have not been acted upon. As of September of 2023, slots for infant child care in Sioux Falls have been booked out for a full year.

Despite the rising crisis, the issue of childcare in the state was entirely absent from the Governor’s Address given by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on December 5.

Apple Tree Children’s Centers have operated in Sioux Falls since 1981.