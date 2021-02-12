Appeals Court won’t delay ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has dismissed prosecutors’ request to delay the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is scheduled to go to trial on murder and manslaughter charges on March 8. The appeals court also dismissed the state’s request to hold a joint trial for Chauvin and the other three former officers who face charges.

The appeals court says that while the state argued delaying Chauvin’s trial would be in the best interest of public health due to COVID-19 concerns, prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on the outcome of the case. Attorney General Keith Ellison said he stands by his decision to seek a delay.