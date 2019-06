It looks like Sanford Health will not be joining forces with a North Dakota physicians group.

We’ve been following this story since last September. That’s when Sanford confirmed it was in talks with Bismarck-based Mid Dakota Clinic.

The FTC and North Dakota’s Attorney General wanted to block it, saying a merger would violate anti-trust law. A North Dakota judge agreed.

Sanford tried to fight it, but a federal appeals court has now affirmed the judge’s decision.