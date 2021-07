SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has dismissed Governor Kristi Noem’s lawsuit against the United States Secretary of the Interior.

But that doesn’t mean Noem is done fighting for fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

On Tuesday, Noem’s lawyer filed an appeal, which will send the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th circuit.

Noem filed the lawsuit earlier this year, after the National Parks Service denied her permit for Fourth of July fireworks at the monument.