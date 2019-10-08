Appeal filed in federal Global Aquaponics case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Less than two weeks after being sentenced by a federal judge, a partner in the Global Aquaponics scheme is appealing.

Tim Burns was sentenced to more than four years in prison at the end of September and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 to the victims.

This spring, a jury found him guilty of bilking investors out of thousands of dollars for a fish farm near Brookings that was never built.

According to documents filed on Tuesday, Burns is appealing his conviction and sentence.

