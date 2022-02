SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Attorneys representing the state of South Dakota have filed documents appealing a judge’s decision to put the state’s latest abortion restriction on hold.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued to stop the restriction, saying it’s not possible at South Dakota’s only abortion clinic because the doctor who prescribes the pills only flies to the state twice a week.

