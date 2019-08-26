Apartment sprinklers help put out fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in western KELOLAND has authorities reminding people why it’s important to have fire sprinklers.

Officials say a fire broke out at an apartment in Rapid City Sunday afternoon. It happened in the southern part of town.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire started on a mattress in one of the apartments. But thanks to a fire sprinkler, the flames didn’t spread.

The post says the fire displaced two people for a little while but everyone else in the complex will be able to stay in their homes.

No one was hurt.