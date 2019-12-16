Apartment complex dumpster debate leads to aggravated assault arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing aggravated assault charges after threatening a man with a handgun at an apartment complex dumpster Friday afternoon.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Tood Trent was arrested for allegedly pointing a revolver at a 48-year-old man and threatening to shoot him in an apartment complex parking lot at the 6000 block of South Cliff Avenue.

The victim was throwing away some trash at an apartment complex and drove to the complex’s dumpster. Trent was on the third floor of a different building in the complex and started yelling at the victim. He showed up outside with a gun and pointed the gun at the victim as he tried to drive away. He ended up just walking away.

The victim called the police and authorities were able to arrest Trent without incident.

He’s facing one charge of aggravated assault.