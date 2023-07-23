YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — One Yankton organization has worked for over a decade to advocate, raise awareness and provide assistance for domestic violence survivors.

For the last 16 years, the River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton has hosted an annual walk to raise awareness for those affected by domestic violence.

“Everyone in the city realizes how important this topic is, and how important it is to stop domestic violence as best we can. And that’s why everybody comes together as community to say, we’re not going to stand for it. And we’re going to try and put an end to it,” said Mike Villanueva, River City board member.

Close to 100 walkers from the community, as well as organizations across the City, gathered at the Meridian Bridge to make their trek. Delrae Wuebben walked with 38 others from their company, Shurco.

“It’s because I truly believe in helping people….I have referred people to River City. And we’ve had some past employees that, you know that I have referred, family and friends,” said Delrae Wuebben, walker.

This will be the last Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event. Executive Director Cassie Nagel says the message of the walk has evolved over the years and the organization wants to rebuild to include everyone.

“Certainly over the years, we now know that we’ve got to be more inclusive in our language, recognizing that males, everyone, anyone can be a victim or survivor of domestic violence or sexual assault,” Nagel said.

Though this is the last annual walk, Nagel says their advocacy work will not end.

“We’re really just ready to start fresh and to look at holistically, what do we want to do in a really strategic and planful way to spread awareness about this issue, really honing in on the fact that it is a community issue. It’s not an individual issue, we’ve got to have the whole community on board,” Nagel said.

The event also included a family fun day. Members of the City spoke to attendees about domestic violence and ways they could help.