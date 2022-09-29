SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Breast cancer is one of the main causes of cancer death for women in the United States. Organizations here in South Dakota are working to change that, one hair strand at a time.

Avera Health and hair salons across South Dakota are teaming up to put hair extensions into hair throughout the month of October, and all the money raised is going to support cancer patients and their families.

“Any small thing that you can do, helps,” said Melissa Kruse, Chameleon Hair Design.

Melissa Kruse with Chameleon Hair Design is just one of the many stylists that will be putting in these pink, mauve and purple hair extensions throughout October.

“Helping out for anything cancer related I think is very important. I think everybody has been touched by it (cancer) in some form. So if this is the least we can do, I think it’s awesome,” Kruse said.

A small strand of color uniting many of the women getting extensions today. Women like Holly Savage, while not a survivor herself, has experienced the struggles of breast cancer.

“My mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor,” Holly Savage, said.

This is her second year participating in the event and says she wants to support the cause however she can.

“We always need more research to cure obviously, any form of support to find a cure is a great motivation,” Savage said.

Nancy Terveen, a breast cancer navigator with Avera Health says events like these also raise awareness for breast cancer care…

“It makes people think a little more about ‘hey you know what I’m a certain age maybe I should go get my mammogram because I haven’t had one for a couple years,'” Terveen said.

And preventative measures women can take.

“Screening is kind of key, doing screening mammograms and trying to get early detection, that is what we want for our patients,” Terveen said.

The hair extensions are $10 each. Those who would like to get one of these strands can find a list of the salons participating here.