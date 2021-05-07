Anti-LGBTQ social media posts surface regarding Central High School’s Unity Week

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – Social media posts from Central High School in Aberdeen are getting a lot of attention. The posts include pictures of students who appear to be against a ‘Unity Week’ the school was hosting.

Becky Guffin, the superintendent for the Aberdeen School District, says Unity Week was set up by three different student organizations with the ‘intent to bring everyone together’ and celebrate being students at CHS. Dress-up days like ‘pajama day’ and ‘summer fun’ day were set up with various games planned.

The social media posts include screenshots from Snapchat with messages against the week. One of the screenshots encourages students to carry a Bible with them around school and to not talk to anyone participating in the dress up days. It goes on to say ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve or Eve and Bri and Adam and tractor.’

Another screenshot appears to feature students holding Trump flags with expletive text over the picture that is anti-LGBTQ.

Guffin said in a statement that “the views expressed by the student post do not represent any policies or positions of the Aberdeen School District.”