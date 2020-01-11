Anti-hate resolution to be voted on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Human Relations Commission and Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken are hoping the city adopts a new anti-hate statement.

Alex Ramirez, the chair of the Human Relations Commission, says this resolution came about after an incident of hate that happened in late 2019.

“About three months ago, we had a concerned citizen come to us with this note that was being distributed at McKennan Park. This is an invitation from the KKK for people to join. They were passing this along with the candy,” Alex Ramirez, chair of the Human Relations Commission said.

Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace says, as far as she knows, that was the third year in a row the flyers had been passed around the city. Islam says there were other incidents as well, like a swastika that was burned into Tuthill Park.

“As we convened with some community members, we felt very strongly about going to city council and asking them to do more about hate in our city,” Islam said.

Islam says 15 people spoke with the city council in September about their stories of hate they had experienced.

“We want to set a precedent that says we’re not going to allow this kind of hateful agenda,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says the resolution would prevent and eliminate bias and discrimination against the protected classes in Chapter 98 of the Code of Ordinances. If the resolution is adopted, it will allow the Human Relations Commission to take action against cases of hate or discrimination.

“Obviously we have to do investigative work, we have to figure out who’s doing it or why or how. Then we have to take the steps to resolve it,” Ramirez said.

Islam hopes the resolution will be built on and allow for a more open dialogue about hate.

“A lot of people will say a resolution has no teeth, it doesn’t really mean much, but from our perspective it means a lot,” Islam said.

The resolution will be voted on at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.