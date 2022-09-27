PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota.

According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year.

Anthrax can spread through contaminated soil, where it can survive indefinitely, and climate events such as drought, high temperatures, and winds can expose livestock to anthrax. It’s recommended to burn and bury carcasses of suspected infected livestock to prevent further contamination of the soil with bacterial spores.

If you suspect your livestock has anthrax, it’s suggested to call a local veterinarian, the Animal Industry Board, or the State Veterinarian at 605-773-3321.