SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheduled maintenance will disrupt the KELO-TV antenna signal for viewers Monday morning.

Work on the KELO-TV tower will begin around 10 a.m. CT. The outage is anticipated to last no more than one hour.

Viewers who watch via cable, Dish, DIRECTV, OTT platforms, KPLO and KDLO will not lose signal.

