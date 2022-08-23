SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two thirty-six-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.

Right across the street from where Lela Tibbetts lives on Duluth Avenue, you can see a mailbox with “Paul B” on it. She confirms Billion lived here.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose a child, and that my heart really hurts for his family, and we’re sad as well that live here,” Tibbetts said.

She says that she heard a commotion after midnight on Wednesday.

“I did hear, like someone was out here fighting, or something, something I don’t know what was going on, but I had peeked out the window but I couldn’t see anything,” Tibbetts said.

Shortly after that, she says she heard gunfire.

“The one gunshot and that’s, and I asked my son, I said, ‘Did you hear that?'” Tibbetts said. “And he said yeah, and I didn’t think to call anybody ’cause we get gunshots so often here … if I knew something was afoul, we would have been all over it, but we didn’t know. I’m so sad that happened to him. He didn’t deserve it”

Police are also still looking for a suspect in Saturday morning’s killing of Lomax. Investigators don’t think the homicides are linked.

“We just don’t know if these two separate victims were targeted or if it was a random event, we just don’t have that information that this point,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Investigators would welcome the public’s help.

“If anybody knows either of those victims, if they have any piece of information, we’d want them to call police,” Clemens said.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip to investigators, you can do so via Crime Stoppers by calling 367-7007 or by using their P3 Tips app.