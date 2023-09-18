SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International closed its week-long stay at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls Sunday with a familiar champion.

What took five weeks to create is now being hauled away piece by piece at Minnehaha Country Club. Tournament director Davis Trosin says everything went according to plan at the Sanford International.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Everything from the weather to the champion to the crowd support, community support just in general, really an ideal week for us,” Trosin said.

The tournament also has its first three-time champion, Steve Stricker.

“He’s three out of five because he missed one year to because he was elk hunting, but he’s just a model champion,” Trosin said.

Stricker is a fan of the golf course and credits his putter for the win.

“There’s some birdie holes. There’s some challenging holes. There’s a good mix of holes that you take advantage of some and make pars on others. I’m understanding the golf course; the greens are pure. I’ve putted well here again this year, like I have other years and I enjoy coming here,” 2023 Sanford International champion Steve Stricker said.

The Sanford International typically sees between 50,000 and 65,000 fans during the entire week of the tournament, but Trosin says Saturday’s round was one of its busiest ever, with upwards of 20,000 people in attendance.

“It just felt like it was a big, big week from the support standpoint from the crowds. Just walking around these venues here, seeing the crowds following the big groups, it felt like a PGA TOUR event,” Trosin said.

Trosin says it’ll take three or four weeks to wrap up this year’s tournament, but they’ll quickly turn their attention to 2024.

“Luckily, the product is very consistent at this point. Now we’re just looking to tweak the details and see how we can continue to improve the fan experience and the spectator experience,” Trosin said.

Stricker says he’ll be back next year to take a swing at a three-peat. The seventh annual Sanford International is September 9-15, 2024, at Minnehaha Country Club.