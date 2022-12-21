SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower.

Snowfall:

Snowfall throughout Wednesday is expected to remain light across KELOLAND Wednesday, with only 1-2″ expected in most areas. That fresh snowfall could turn dangerous however, as high winds are expected into the evening which is likely to result in low visibility in many areas.

Road Conditions:

Road conditions across South Dakota can change quickly as the weather develops, and roads in many area of the state are still slick with ice from the most recent round of weather.

sd511.org

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Closings:

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota.

Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of early Wednesday morning there are a handful of closings in effect, including places like Box Elder, Lead and Winner.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert:

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams:

Wondering what conditions are like in your neck of the woods, you can check out our KELOLAND Live Cam page.

Screenshot of Pierre Spring Creek live cam

It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.