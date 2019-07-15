RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been another water rescue in Rapid City Monday.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the water rescue happened at Founders Park. The person entered Rapid Creek intentionally and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. The person has been transferred to a hospital.

On Sunday, authorities in Rapid City rescued a 12-year-old boy from a storm water channel. Monday’s rescue is just the latest of multiple water-related incident in the Rapid City area this summer. On July 2, a man died after being pulled from the Memorial Park pond and on June 20, a kayaker was rescued from Rapid Creek.