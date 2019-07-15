Another water rescue in Rapid City

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
rapid-city-fire-department4a50b7e306ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_764227530621

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been another water rescue in Rapid City Monday. 

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the water rescue happened at Founders Park. The person entered Rapid Creek intentionally and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. The person has been transferred to a hospital. 

On Sunday, authorities in Rapid City rescued a 12-year-old boy from a storm water channel. Monday’s rescue is just the latest of multiple water-related incident in the Rapid City area this summer. On July 2, a man died after being pulled from the Memorial Park pond and on June 20, a kayaker was rescued from Rapid Creek.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss