PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Health Department is reporting one more new case of lung illness related to vaping.

The updated numbers brings the total to 12 cases in the state. Patient ages range from 16- to 44-years old.

According to the CDC there are more than a thousand cases of lung illness related to vaping.

80% of the patients are under 35 years old.

There have been 26 deaths in 21 states.