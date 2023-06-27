SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A theatre company that’s been sharing children’s stories for more than three decades in Sioux Falls has made its return to the stage.

Storyland Children’s Theatre is pure entertainment.

“We sing some songs, we celebrate birthdays, and then we do a children’s show, all in about 45 minutes,” Storyland Children’s Theatre Director Michael Smith said.

Michael Smith is the longtime director of Storyland. Today’s show in McKennan Park is Farmer Frank and the No Good Raccoons.

“It’s a show I wrote for Storyland back in 2012, and it’s actually about my father-in-law, who is Farmer Frank who fights no good raccoons,” Smith said. “We’ve got Maddy the dog that takes us through the day as we plant sweet corn and then we defend that field from the no good raccoons,” Smith added.

The cast includes four high school students who learn a new tale every week, and perform for hundreds of kids with every show.

“We have people that come from Tea and from Harrisburg, sometimes kids from Parker come down. We just know every day we’re probably going to have 500 people, if not more,” Smith said.

“They get them up and moving and it’s just a fun environment to come to in the summer,” Brandon resident Emily Grajkowske said.

Emily Grajkowske made the short trip from Brandon with her three-year-old daughter Sydney.

“We did it last summer and it was one of the first things I looked for when we were going through the Sioux Falls activities guide, it’s one of our favorites to do,” Grajkowske said.

A big reason why Storyland Children’s Theatre keeps coming back summer after summer.

“Get them up here, get their energy out, have a good time introducing them to theater and then we send them off into the park to play and they can head to the wading pool, they can just really enjoy McKennan Park,” Smith said.

Storyland performs eight shows each summer, but had one canceled earlier this month due to renovations at the McKennan Park Bandshell.