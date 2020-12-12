Another South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota state Senator has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

South Dakota state Senator Reynold Nesiba confirmed in a Tweet on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yes it is true. Be safe out there people. Wear a mask to protect others. https://t.co/kZWr1776QB — Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) December 12, 2020

In a call with KELOLAND News, Nesiba says he is “feeling better” and voiced his support for mandatory mask wearing at the capitol. Nesiba attended the governor’s budget address in Pierre on Tuesday where he says he was wearing a mask.

On Wednesday, Rapid City Senator Helene Duhamel also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending events in the capitol earlier in the week.

The 2021 legislative session is slated to open one month from today.