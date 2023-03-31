RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is looking a little more white than green this year. Just Friday, Western South Dakota has been hit with at least five inches of snow.

Icy roads and low visibility are causing driving issues in the Black Hills.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says since the winter storm started, there have already been over 20 crashes and over a dozen cars getting stuck.

“Unfortunately, because it was so warm yesterday, it created that thick layer of ice and then we have the snow on top of it. I would say all over the West side and East side of Pennington County, really all over Pennington County, we have had motorist assists and accidents all over,” Sgt. Amanda Swanson, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Plows have been out since Thursday night treating the roads ahead of time. Currently, crews are working to clear the main roads and emergency routes in Rapid City.

“Our plows are kind of retracing their steps, crews are remaining active and will continue to do so through the storm event,” Darrell Shoemaker with City of Rapid City said.

In the meantime, the city and law enforcement are urging everyone to take it slow, stay off the roads if you don’t need to go anywhere and leave room for the plows.

“Take that extra time, clear off the car, make sure the car is warmed up, gassed up and ready to go. But drive with caution. Coming in today, we are hearing a lot of reports of people driving the speed limit or over the speed limit rather than driving the conditions,” Shoemaker said.

“I would not travel unless you have to. The wind is starting to pick up so those roads are starting to get snow packed and drifts so just be careful,” Sgt. Swanson said.

Schools across western KELOLAND were cancelled Friday in the wake of this spring storm.