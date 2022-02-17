SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Police Officer has been booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to jail logs, Matthew Jock, 23, was booked Wednesday afternoon for child pornography.

KELOLAND News reached out to the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Officials say Jock’s arrest will be addressed during police briefing at 10:30 a.m. KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing.

According to court documents, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, part of the Division of Criminal Investigation, recieved a CyberTip from the National Center for MIssing and Exploited Children regarding a Kik Messenger user account with video files suspected of depicting child pornography.

Jock admitted to authorities he used the Kik Messenger account reported in the CyberTip.

Court documents say Jock had a video file of a juvenile female, who appeared to be 8-10 years old, performing oral sex on an adult man. Investigators tied the video file to Jock’s home in Lincoln County.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today in Lincoln County.

This is the second SFPD officer to be arrested for child pornography. Luke John Schauer was arrested earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.