SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week.

However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted.

Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will occur Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Winds could get up to 30mph at times during the storm, which will cause some blowing and drifting while the snow falls.

Sioux Falls snow forecast

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls estimated snowfall amount was lowered to the 2-5″ range.

KELOLAND meteorologists say there will be a clear difference in snowfall from the south side of the city to the north side near Dell Rapids.

This storm will have clear cut-offs in terms of snowfall. From Beresford down, 6+ inches is possible.

On the flip side, past Brookings there won’t be much of anything in terms of snow.

Snow was falling in several communities as of noon on Wednesday including Platte, Winner and Chamberlain.

South Dakota road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

SD 511 road report as of 8:40 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

If you are planning on traveling south this week, you may also want to watch Nebraska and Iowa’s road maps.

In Nebraska, Interstate 80 is closed from Kearney, Nebraska to the Wyoming border.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.