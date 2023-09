SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last night, the aurora borealis once again put on a light show in the skies above KELOLAND.

Heather Whyte sent us these pictures of the lights from Plankinton.

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are more frequently seen in places closer to the North Pole, like Alaska and Canada.

They are caused by a cloud of gas from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field.

If you have photos of the Northern Lights, you can email them to ushare@keloland.com.