HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills communities are looking back at just how many people visited the area over the past year.

Krull’s Market in Hill City has been around for over 30 years. Owner Eric Lind says 2022 was another successful year. However, not as busy compared to previous years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Not quite as busy as 2020 or 2021. There was a few less visitors and I think they are little more conscience of what they are spending money on,” Eric Lind, Owner of Krull’s Market, said.

A newer business in town, the Black Hills Bistro, saw a good amount of visitors as well.

“It was all new for us, it was our first summer because we opened in November of 2021 so we didn’t really have anything to compare to. We really didn’t have any expectations so for us it was great,” Jennifer Schmoll, owner of Black Hills Bistro, said.

However, both Krull’s Market and Black Hills Bistro also had some similar challenges during 2022. Including lack of staff and produce prices.

“Staffing has been a challenge for us the last couple of years but we’ve weathered the storm well, we could just always use more help,” Lind said.

While 2022 was a great year for tourism here in Hill City, many businesses are looking forward to the year ahead.

“We are just looking forward to an even busier year. Sometimes it takes traction when you are a new business. So we are excited for those relationships we built this year and those people that maybe told other people that they know are coming so we are just hoping that we build on to more than what we did last year,” Schmoll said.

“We hope that people will come visit us again. With gas prices a little lower than they were last year, we are hoping that people are willing to get out and visit,” Lind said.

Peak tourism season is still a few months away, but Hill City businesses are looking forward to events, visitors, and a busy summer to come.