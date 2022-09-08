SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blue Dog Lake, located near Waubay in Day County, is now being considered infested with zebra mussels.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced the findings Thursday morning. Officials say two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on their dock over Labor Day weekend.

“GFP Fisheries staff investigated and found an additional mussel on a rock in the water by the dock and another mussel on a neighboring dock,” Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis said in a statement.

Blue Dog Lake is the third lake in Day County to be considered infested with zebra mussels joining Pickerel Lake and Enemy Swim Lake.

Any watercraft including boats, kayaks and inflatables can carry zebra mussels, their larvae or eggs. If water is not cleared from the interior, engine and exterior areas of a watercraft there is increased risk of carrying an invasive species from an infested lake to another lake.

GFP officials remind people to clean, drain and dry all watercraft.

“Fall is upon us, but practicing ‘clean, drain, dry’ is still critical for everyone enjoying the fall bite, waterfowl hunting, or some fun on the water,” Davis said.